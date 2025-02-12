Crazy Fashion From New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion week took The Big Apple by storm this week ... and we are shining a spotlight on these wacky-cool looks that hit the catwalk for style's biggest stage!

American fashion designer Thom Browne shook up the runway during his Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection ... with his models sporting a variety of oversized suits n' dresses -- all centered around birds!

Thom brought his vision to life with hundreds of origami birds lining the runway, and each model gracefully migrating down the catwalk in bold looks and long-feathered eyelashes!!!

Reaching new heights, two models headed the runway donning 5 piece suits, a pair of windsor sunglasses, and stoically sat at a table featuring a birdcage.

Big celebs like Queen Latifah, Cara Delevingne, Kerry Washington and more stuck together -- flocking to the front row to soak up all the action and fashion!