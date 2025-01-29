Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Breasts In Revealing Dress at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner Check Out My Iconic Duo!!!

Kylie Jenner is giving the French a reason to love Americans ... or, more precisely, two reasons.

The mogul attended Paris Fashion Week and made sure to wear a plunging dress showing off her breasts ... which she's proudly displaying.

Kylie's look is from Ludovic de Saint Sernin and she commanded attention Wednesday at the Jean Paul Gaultier show.

She says the two designers make for an iconic duo ... but lots of folks have their focus on a different duo here. We're just telling it like it is.

Kylie even took a turn down the runway after the show ... channeling her inner Kendall Jenner with a catwalk. Meow!!!

Famous model Amelia Gray Hamlin appeared in the show and she posed for a pic with Kylie backstage ... with both hotties sipping on Sprinter vodka sodas in a can. But those cans aren't the real attraction here.

Enjoy.

