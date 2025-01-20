Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Chic But Cozy On Aspen Lunch Date

KENDALL AND KYLIE JENNER Hot and Fuzzy for Aspen Lunch Date

Kylie & Kendall Jenner Looking Fuzzy In Aspen
Launch Gallery
Who Called The Fuzz? Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Kendall and Kylie Jenner nailed winter chic again as their vacation in the mountains continues ... pulling off hot and fuzzy looks while stepping out in Colorado.

The sister's were photographed wrapped in fur arriving to a lunch together at Little Nell Hotel in Aspen on Monday.

0120-kylie-kendall-jenner-aspen-fur-fashion-photos-primary-2

Kendall wore a long fur coat with leather pants paired with boots while Kylie went with a fur coat paired with jeans and loafers.

0120-kylie-kendall-jenner-aspen-fur-fashion-photos-primary-3
Backgrid

The fur coats make total sense ... there's currently an extreme cold warning in Colorado right now with some areas experiencing wind chills as cold as -20 degrees.

Stars Vacaying In Aspen
Launch Gallery
Stars Vacationing In Aspen Launch Gallery

As we reported ... the sisters stepped out for dinner at Casa Tua in Aspen on Saturday with Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, and close friend Hailey Bieber joining them.