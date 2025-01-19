Kendall & Kylie Jenner Have Girls Night Out in Aspen

Kendall and Kylie Jenner looked damn good as they lived it up in style while out in Aspen, making the snowy mountain town their runway this weekend.

The sisters were photographed with Kylie's daughter Stormi, leaving dinner at the upscale hotspot Casa Tua, after having the ultimate girls night out in the ritzy Colorado city.

The famous sisters were of course decked to the nines in famous fashionable outfits. Kylie wore a sleek black fur coat, black sunglasses, and heels. Kendall went with a long black coat and boots.

Stormi stole the show .... matching the snowy vibes in a silver puffer jacket with black pants and boots.

Hailey Bieber joined the sisters for dinner but managed to get in and out of the restaurant without photographers getting pics of her.

Play video content Instagram / @kyliejenner