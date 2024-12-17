Kendall Jenner Visitor Turned Away at Gate After Being 'Catfished'

'Tis the season for uninvited visitors -- just ask Kendall Jenner.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ a man showed up at Kendall's Los Angeles-area gated community last week. The man told guards at the gate that Kendall had invited him to come over ... and the guards immediately contacted the model's security team.

Her security called Kendall, who was out of town, and she told them she was not expecting anyone, and did not know the man at the gate.

The man explained to the guards he thought he was talking to Kendall on one of her social media profiles.

Other sources tell TMZ ... Kendall's security team identified the man and learned he was "catfished" by a fake profile.

Our sources say the man refused to go anywhere until Kendall came out to meet him. Security personnel called the LAPD because they were concerned the man was a possible stalker.

When the cops arrived, they spoke to the man and determined no crime was committed. In fact, our sources say, he never made it past the gate. We're told the man voluntarily left without further incident.