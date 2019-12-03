Kendall Jenner Intruder Arrested After Scaling Neighborhood Fence

Exclusive TMZ.com

Kendall Jenner got another uninvited guest overnight -- an intruder who tried to use President Trump's potential impeachment as a cover story ... right before he got busted.

The man scaled a neighbor's fence near Kendall's Hollywood Hills home just before midnight, and made his way to her property ... according to our law enforcement sources. He didn't get far after that ... we're told Kendall's security hopped on the guy once he got to her driveway, and held him until LAPD arrived to arrest him.

Our sources say the suspect, 27-year-old Richard Eggers, told police he was just going door to door collecting signatures to impeach Trump.

Turns out Kendall's security was on the lookout for this guy, because this wasn't their first rodeo with him. We're told the suspect popped up at Kendall's place back in September ... when her team spotted him on security cameras, but he bolted before they could nab him.

Well, he tried twice, but didn't get away this time. Cops booked him for misdemeanor trespassing.

It's unclear if Kendall was home at the time. If she was, we're told she never came outside during the commotion.

This is becoming a scarily common occurrence at Kendall's pad. She's had multiple intruders at her homes -- most notably, Chris Ford ... a Canadian citizen who scaled a hill to gain access to her property last year.

