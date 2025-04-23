Jessica Alba and Estranged Husband Cash Warren List Beverly Hills Home

Jessica Alba and her estranged husband Cash Warren want to part ways with their multimillion-dollar marital home ... because they just put their property on the market.

Jessica and Cash listed their Beverly Hills estate for $18,995,000 ... TMZ has learned.

The Hamptons-style house is massive ... coming in at nearly 9,000 square feet, with 7 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

Jessica and Cash's estate has all the bells and whistles ... including a pool, hot tub, gym and theater -- plus a cabana and an outdoor BBQ.

As we reported ... Jessica's father helped her find the home in 2017 and she scooped it up for $10 million.

Jessica and Cash remodeled the place and it took 18 months, stripping it down to the studs and starting fresh ... and the results look pretty good -- just check out the gallery.

The home is hitting the market less than 3 months after Jessica filed for divorce from Cash after 16 years of marriage.