Jessica Alba and Estranged Husband Cash Warren List Beverly Hills Home

Jessica Alba's Beverly Hills Home
Jessica Alba and her estranged husband Cash Warren want to part ways with their multimillion-dollar marital home ... because they just put their property on the market.

Jessica and Cash listed their Beverly Hills estate for $18,995,000 ... TMZ has learned.

The Hamptons-style house is massive ... coming in at nearly 9,000 square feet, with 7 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

Jessica and Cash's estate has all the bells and whistles ... including a pool, hot tub, gym and theater -- plus a cabana and an outdoor BBQ.

As we reported ... Jessica's father helped her find the home in 2017 and she scooped it up for $10 million.

Jessica and Cash remodeled the place and it took 18 months, stripping it down to the studs and starting fresh ... and the results look pretty good -- just check out the gallery.

The home is hitting the market less than 3 months after Jessica filed for divorce from Cash after 16 years of marriage.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency Inc. holds the listing.

