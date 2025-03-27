Jessica Alba Starts Her New Beginning In Mexico City

Jessica Alba is tapping into her new beginnings and diving into her heritage -- recently taking a trip to Mexico City, amid her divorce from Cash Warren,

The actress recently shared a series of shots with the caption, "Forever memories made - feeling connected, satiated and nourished 🤍🥰 #CDMX might just be my new home away from home."

Proudly leaning into her Mexican ancestry, the 43-year-old star got centered with her friends and posted up at the San Juan Teotihuacán, aka the "place where gods were created).

Alba also hit the sauna, soaked up some red-light therapy and showed off her rockin' bod during a self-care sesh!