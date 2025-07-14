Jessica Alba Seen Jet-Setting With Mystery Man Amid Cash Warren Divorce

Play video content TMZ.com

Looks like Jessica Alba’s love life is taking off again -- 'cause she's jet-setting with a mystery man as she and Cash Warren still hammer out their divorce.

Check out these clips TMZ obtained of Jessica and her mystery man boarding an American Airlines flight together at 5 PM Sunday, flying from Cancun to LAX.

Jessica rocked a baseball hat and shades, and even used her passport to cover her face for a sec -- so, it seems like she's keeping it low-key for now.

She and the mystery dude avoided any PDA -- both just carried their luggage and keeping it PG.

As we know, Jessica’s in the middle of a divorce with estranged hubby Cash -- TMZ broke the news she filed for divorce in Feb after 16 years of marriage. Our sources told us the divorce is "extremely amicable," with both parents requesting joint custody of their 3 kids.