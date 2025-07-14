'Top Gun' Actor Danny Ramirez Is The Mystery Man Who Accompanied Jessica Alba To Cancun
The mystery man who accompanied Jessica Alba to Cancun is none other than Danny Ramirez, TMZ can reveal.
Alba and the actor boarded a plane in Cancun -- where they had spent time together -- and headed back to L.A. on an American Airlines jet.
The pair landed in L.A. just after 5 PM Sunday.
The 44-year-old actress appeared to have bagged a 32-year-old ... and a "Captain America" star no less.
TMZ broke the story ... Jessica filed for divorce back in Feb from hubby Cash Warren ... together they share 3 children. Sources told us the split was 'extremely amicable' -- no drama here, just two parents both requesting joint custody of their 3 kids.
This comes after we got Cash out and about during the TMZ Celebrity Tour on Saturday -- posted up at a L.A. Coffee Bean.