Jessica Alba Looks Smitten on Date Night With New BF Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba was straight-up glowing like a kid let loose in a candy store on her date night with new flame Danny Ramirez ... and TBH, we’re obsessed with this sugar-sweet romance!

TMZ got the pics and the clip -- Jessica couldn’t wipe that mega-watt smile off her face as she and Danny cruised out of West Hollywood’s Alba restaurant (no relation!) Wednesday, looking extra cozy on their romantic date night.

Jessica looked totally besotted with the 32-year-old 'Captain America' star -- proof this romance is only going from strength to strength since TMZ dropped the dating bombshell last week.

Remember, the pair already had a steamy Cancun getaway -- where they first sparked buzz, and yep, that’s where TMZ snagged the very first footage of them together at the airport.

Good to see Jessica moving on after her February divorce from Cash Warren -- TMZ broke that one too.