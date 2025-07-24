Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jessica Alba Looks Smitten on Date Night With New BF Danny Ramirez

jessica alba danny ramirez backgrid 1
Jessica Alba was straight-up glowing like a kid let loose in a candy store on her date night with new flame Danny Ramirez ... and TBH, we’re obsessed with this sugar-sweet romance!

072425_jessica_alba_danny_ramirez_kal
DON'T BE SHY, JESSICA!!!
TMZ got the pics and the clip -- Jessica couldn’t wipe that mega-watt smile off her face as she and Danny cruised out of West Hollywood’s Alba restaurant (no relation!) Wednesday, looking extra cozy on their romantic date night.

jessica alba danny ramirez backgrid 2
Jessica looked totally besotted with the 32-year-old 'Captain America' star -- proof this romance is only going from strength to strength since TMZ dropped the dating bombshell last week.

Remember, the pair already had a steamy Cancun getaway -- where they first sparked buzz, and yep, that’s where TMZ snagged the very first footage of them together at the airport.

071425-jessica-alba-arrow-2
Good to see Jessica moving on after her February divorce from Cash Warren -- TMZ broke that one too.

The exes share three kids, and sources told us the split was totally drama-free, with both filing for joint custody.

