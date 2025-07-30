Jessica Alba's Estranged Husband Says He's Happy for Her New Relationship

But I'm Not Seeing Anyone!!!

Cash Warren says he's happy Jessica's moving on with Danny Ramirez ... but, he's not rushing back into the dating pool quite so soon himself!

Photogs caught up with Cash at LAX on Wednesday ... and, he said there's no ill will between the two despite her new romance -- 'cause he's happy she's happy.

Warren says he hasn't met Danny yet ... but, he seems like a nice enough dude.

As for his own dating life ... watch the clip all the way through -- Warren's not dating at the moment, but he's willing to take recommendations!

Alba -- with the help of disso queen Laura Wasser -- and Warren filed their respective divorce petitions back in February ... though our sources have maintained it's a very amicable split. Cash and Jessica were married for 16 years and share three children.

Of course, Jessica's been spotted getting hot and heavy with "Top Gun: Maverick" actor ... even going on an international vacation to Cancún, Mexico together recently.