Jessica Alba Seen Dancing With New BF Danny Ramirez At VMAs After-Party

Jessica Alba Movin' & Groovin'... With Danny By My Side!!!

By TMZ Staff
Wow, if you needed proof Jessica Alba’s thriving with new BF Danny Ramirez -- look no further, the two were partying it up at the VMAs after-party!

Check the clip -- Jessica was all vibes as Cardi B tore up the Raising Cane’s VMA after-party in NYC on Sunday evening ... grinning ear to ear, drink in hand, with Danny right by her side.

As you can see, "Captain America" star Danny kept it cool -- but still looked like he was having a blast right next to his lady.

It’s not just fans cheering Jessica on in this new chapter of her life -- even her estranged hubby, Cash Warren, says he’s glad she’s found love again with Danny.

Of course, Jessica’s been all in since TMZ broke the news she’s dating Danny -- getting hot and heavy with the "Top Gun: Maverick" star and even jetting off for a steamy getaway in Cancún.

