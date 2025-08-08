Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jessica Alba Shows Off Tan in Cheeky Red Swimsuit in Miami

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jessica Alba's not a basketball player, but she's bringing Heat to Miami ... looking fire in a bright red bikini that left little to the imagination.

The actress was spotted enjoying a sunny afternoon at a swimming pool with a pal earlier this week ... emerging from the water in the skimpy swimsuit that accentuated her tan lines.

Alba laid around in the shallow end of the pool too ... flaunting her tan backside, barely covered in a thong-style bikini, as she chatted with a pal.

No Danny Ramirez in these snaps ... just Jessica maintaining her tan here -- and, giving fans another look to gawk over.

As you know, Jessica and her husband, Cash Warren, announced they were splitting up earlier this year ... and, Jessica's been spotted locking lips with actor Ramirez in the months since.

Cash says the new romance doesn't bother him ... adding he's happy for Jessica -- though, with the way she's looking in these pics -- it'd be understandable if Cash was rethinking his statements.

Summer will be over before ya know it ... but, Jessica looks this good year-round!

