Jessica Alba Avoids Run-In With Ex Cash Warren While Out in L.A.

Jessica Alba's fabulous night out was nearly ruined by a potentially unfortunate run-in with her estranged husband, Cash Warren ... with the exes hitting up the same hotspot on the same night.

Check it out ... the "Honey" actress looked red hot stepping out of The Bird Streets Club -- an exclusive members-only restaurant -- in West Hollywood, CA on Wednesday.

Play video content TMZ.com

She rocked a red mini-dress, which put her tan legs on display, and a chocolate-brown blazer ... looking drop-dead gorgeous for the outing.

However, Jessica kept a serious expression as photogs snapped her picture ... it's as if JA knew her ex was set to arrive at the club.

In fact, it appears that Jessica just barely avoided a confrontation with Cash, as he rolled in later in the evening ... with a leggy blonde in tow.

Peep the pics, Cash is all smiles as he arrives at Bird Streets ... though, he kept his head low as he was followed out of the establishment by a female guest in a black mini-dress. It's unclear who the woman in question is ... but Jessica thankfully missed having to do a meet-and-greet with Cash's plus-one.

Though, Jessica might not have even been bothered, given her summer fling with "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Danny Ramirez. Cash even expressed his happiness for the couple in July ... but said he was still on the market.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jessica and Cash announced their split back in January, when the pair confirmed they were separating after nearly 20 years together. Jessica then made the split official by filing for divorce ... though, sources say the duo's been super amicable amid the breakup.