Jessica Alba & Danny Ramirez Share Sweet Selfies From Swanky Date Night

Jessica Alba and her new boyfriend Danny Ramirez took the next cherished step in any modern relationship ... they've gone Instagram official!

The two made the leap by posting pics of each other from the Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell ... one of the entertainment industry's most glamorous and philanthropic nights.

The Honest Company founder and the "Top Gun: Maverick" star got lovey-dovey, affectionately wrapping their arms around one another and sharing laughs in multiple selfies from Saturday's event.

The fundraiser, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood Saturday night, drew nearly 100 celebrities ... including Kerry Washington, Olivia Munn, Julie Bowen, Malin Akerman, and Ciara.

The Baby2Baby Gala raises millions each year to help children living in poverty, providing essentials like diapers, clothing, and basic hygiene items. Last year's event raised $18 million.

TMZ broke the story ... Jessica filed for divorce back in Feb from Cash Warren ... and has since moved on.