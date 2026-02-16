Jessica Alba Hits Miami Beach in Bikini After Divorce From Cash Warren Is Finalized

Jessica Alba was living her best life in Miami Beach ... making her first public appearance since officially locking in her divorce from Cash Warren.

Check out these pics ... the 44-year-old looks unreal, flaunting her insanely fit figure in a black-and-white string bikini while soaking up the sun at the iconic Florida hot spot Sunday.

Jessica turned heads the second she hit the sand ... arriving in a black sarong before ditching it to stretch out on a lounger and fully lean into relaxation mode.

Her new flame, Danny Ramirez, was nowhere to be seen, but no complaints here ... Jessica looked fully dialed into solo reset mode after TMZ broke the news Friday that her divorce was officially finalized.