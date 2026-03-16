Jessica Alba Splitting Residuals With Ex Cash Warren In Divorce Deal

Jessica Alba will split half of her residuals for her work in Taylor Swift’s music video and "The Office" with her ex-husband, Cash Warren, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the divorce settlement signed by Jessica and Cash on February 12.

The exes share three children: Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7.

Per the docs, Jessica was awarded all furniture, clothing and jewelry in her possession. She will split the furniture that was in their former marital home and their art collection.

As TMZ first reported, Jessica will pay Cash a $3 million payment to even out the division of their assets. The actress’ last name was restored to Alba. Neither party will pay support.

The settlement said that Jessica will keep an Audi Q-6 E-tron, 2025 Kia Sportage and 2026 Kia Sportage, and several bank accounts.

Jessica and Cash will split half of their interest in various companies like Popchips, Wework, Hopscout, Sona Labs, Telly Inc. and various other companies.

The actress will receive half of 1,170,058 vested restricted stock shares of The Honest Company and another 4,523,035 certificate-restricted shares in Honest Company. A share in The Honest Company goes for around $2.70.

Jessica will keep one-half of the residuals for work done during the marriage. The projects include: "The Office", "Valentine’s Day", "Machete", "Saturday Night Live", "Little Fockers", "Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World", "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For", "Taylor Swift: Bad Blood", "Extreme Makeover Home Edition" and various other projects.

The entertainer will keep all her royalties for "Camp Nowhere", "Flipper", "Love Boat: The Next Wave", "Never Been Kissed", "Idle Hands", "Dark Angel", "Honey", "Entourage", "Fantastic Four" and her work for Zillow and Qatar Airlines.

The exes will split their airline miles, while Cash will keep a 2024 BMW i7. Neither party will be paid spousal or child support.