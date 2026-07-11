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Tori Spelling, Hayden Panettiere Cancel Creep I.E. Con Appearances Over Unknown Emergencies

Hayden Panettiere Axes Public Appearance for 'Emergency' ... Hours After Tori Spelling Pulls Out of Same Event

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Creepy coincidence at Creep I.E. Con -- both Tori Spelling and Hayden Panettiere canceled their appearances at the event just hours apart from one another.

Both actresses were set to appear at the horror event Creep I.E. Aftermath in Ontario, California, between Saturday and Sunday, but their appearances were canceled Friday just hours apart, with the event organizer blaming an unknown "emergency" for each star.

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TMZ has reached out to their respective reps ... so far, no word back.

Hayden is known for her role as Kirby Reed in the "Scream" franchise. She made her debut in 2011's "Scream 4" and reprised the fan-favorite role in "Scream VI." She also starred in the interactive horror game "Until Dawn," which debuted in 2015.

Meanwhile, Tori has appeared in several horror films such as 1994's "Death of a Cheerleader," 1997's "Scream 2," 1999's Halloween-themed flick "Trick," 2001's "Scary Movie 2," and more.

Tori Spelling -- Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Tori Spelling Through The Years Launch Gallery
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There have been several other cancellations and scheduled changes to this weekend's Creep I.E. Aftermath event. Notably, Christina Ricci, John Carroll Lynch and Carel Struycken all rescheduled their appearances.

Despite the changes, it still sounds like fans have the opportunity to have a ghoul of a time!

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