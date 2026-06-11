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Tori Spelling and Ex-Husband Dean McDermott Reunite for Daughter's Graduation

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Our Daughter's Big Day Brings Us Together

By TMZ Staff
Published
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PARENTAL PRIDE
Video: Tori Spelling Attands Daughter's Graduation With Ex-Husband Dean McDermott
TMZ.com

Here's Tori Spelling and her ex-husband Dean McDermott reuniting for a big family milestone ... gathering to watch their daughter Stella graduate high school.

TMZ obtained video from Stella's graduation ceremony at Agoura High School ... and Tori and Dean are sitting next to one another as Stella receives her diploma.

At one point, Dean pulls out his phone to film while family members around him cheer on the graduates.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott getty 4
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Tori and Dean share five children ... Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau ... and three are younger than Stella, so they've got a few more graduations in the future.

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling Happier Times
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Dean and Tori Happier Times Launch Gallery
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TMZ broke the story ... Tori and Dean finalized their divorce in November 2025 -- more than two years after Dean publicly announced the end of their marriage.

The family celebration also comes just a couple months after a frightening ordeal for Tori and several of the kids.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Family Photos
Launch Gallery
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As we first reported ... Tori was driving four of the kids when she got into a car crash in Los Angeles. She was taken to a hospital and later told us she was weighing her legal options after the incident.

No drama at the graduation ... just two parents putting family first as they watched Stella turn the tassel and close out her high school chapter.

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