Tori Spelling Exploring Legal Options After Car Crash With Kids Inside

Tori Spelling is exploring her legal options after a violent crash involving her kids left multiple people hospitalized ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the actress hasn't made a final decision yet, but is strongly considering taking action against the other driver following last week's collision in Temecula, California.

We broke the story ... the crash happened last Thursday when deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision. Tori was behind the wheel of her SUV with seven kids inside -- four of her own and three of their friends -- when another driver allegedly ran a red light and slammed into them.

All eight people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital by ambulance and treated for injuries including bruises, contusions and possible concussions.

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We're told Tori's quick thinking behind the wheel may have prevented the situation from becoming even more serious.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows Tori at the scene speaking with a police officer as wreckage litters the roadway. The drivers appear to argue over who caused the crash, and both vehicles are badly damaged -- one with a chunk torn from its frame, the other with a crumpled front end.

Tori shared on Instagram Tuesday that "guardian angels were definitely with" her and the kids.