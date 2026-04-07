Tori Spelling Details Terrifying Car Crash Involving Her Kids

Play video content Instagram / @torispelling

Tori Spelling says "guardian angels were definitely with us" after a terrifying car crash that left her, four of her kids and three of their friends hospitalized.

The "90210" star broke her silence Tuesday in a video posted to Instagram, saying the ordeal -- which happened days before Easter -- was "really overwhelming," but could've ended far worse.

Play video content TMZ.com

Tori claims the other driver was "speeding" and blew through a red light before heading straight for her car. She says she saw the impact coming and made a split second move to protect the kids.

"I turned hard left as fast as I could to avoid as much impact on the children as possible," she said, adding the collision still spun them out.

She also thanked first responders and everyone who's reached out, saying she's still processing everything but feels incredibly grateful everyone survived.

We broke the story ... the crash went down Thursday when deputies responded to a two car collision.

Tori was behind the wheel with seven kids -- four of her own and three of their friends -- when another driver allegedly ran a red light and slammed into them.

All eight people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital by ambulance and treated for injuries including bruises, contusions and possible concussions.