Jessica Alba and Ex Cash Warren Keep Their Distance at Daughter's Graduation

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's divorce might not be as amicable as they've made it seem ... because the exes looked like they wanted nothing to do with one another at their daughter's graduation.

Jessica and Cash were in the house as their eldest daughter, Honor -- who turns 18 next month -- graduated from high school ... and they stuffed a bunch of family and friends between them as they watched their daughter walk the stage and claim her diploma.

Check it out ... there are 9 people -- including Honor's little brother Hayes -- sitting in the row between Jessica and Cash, putting them as far away from one another as they could get.

Later on, while they were mingling with other attendees, the two seemed bent on staying out of each other's convos ... expressing their pride and admiration for their daughters as individuals -- not as a team.

As you know ... Jessica and Cash announced their split at the beginning of last year, and at the time, our sources told us it was extremely amicable. They finalized their divorce in February, and we learned she has to share some of her residuals with Cash.

They've both moved on romantically ... Jessica's been dating 'Captain America' star Danny Ramirez for months now, while Cash has sparked rumors with actress Seanna Pereira and model Hana Sun Doerr.