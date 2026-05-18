Brad Pitt Did Not Contact Estranged Daughter Zahara About Graduation

Brad Pitt’s estrangement from his daughter Zahara has not cooled off … with sources telling TMZ that the actor did not reach out ahead of her graduation from Spellman.

A source close to Angelina tells TMZ that “Zahara’s mom and siblings, who have been involved over the four very special years were present and cheering her and her Spelman sisters on.”

The source added, “Nothing prevented him from showing up for her. Or ever visiting her. The day was about all she accomplished. Not whether he was willing to attend.”

Sources tell TMZ that Brad did not contact anyone about getting a ticket to her graduation ceremony, which took place over the weekend.

Zahara has not had a close relationship with Brad since his split from Angelina. At college, Zahara removed "Pitt" as her last name and began going by Zahara Marley Jolie. Prior to the marriage, Angelina adopted Zahara when she was 7 months old. Brad adopted Zahara during his marriage to Angelina.

Brad and Angelina were together from 2003 until their split in 2016.