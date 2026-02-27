Brad Pitt Friend Slams Angelina Jolie After Son Maddox Drops Last Name

Brad Pitt's close friend is fuming after the actor's son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, dropped his father's last name in the credits for Angelina Jolie's new movie ... and the friend is pointing the finger squarely at her.

Brad's pal tells TMZ ... "It’s sad -- this is a textbook example of what a successful campaign to separate a family looks like."

Maddox, the son of Jolie and Pitt, worked as an assistant director on Angelina's upcoming movie, "Couture," and in the credits, he's reportedly listed as "Maddox Jolie."

This marks a stark change from Angelina's 2024 flick “Maria,” where he was credited as “Maddox Jolie-Pitt” after serving as a production assistant on the Netflix film.

As you know ... Brad and Angelina went through a highly contentious divorce -- first filed in September 2016 and finalized in December 2024.