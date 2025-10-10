Angelina Jolie Is Not Leaving U.S. to Live Abroad, Despite Reports

Angelina Jolie loves to travel the globe ... but recent gossip she's readying to bounce from the U.S. to live abroad is bogus, TMZ has learned.

A source close to the actress tells TMZ ... despite headlines claiming her bags were packed, AJ has no interest in living overseas full-time. We're told if she left Los Angeles, where she's based ... it would be to move to New York City, where most of her businesses are located.

Don't get it twisted ... the Oscar-winner loves traveling for extended periods, often spending time abroad with her kids ... but our source says she'll always have a home base in the States with her family.

This all stems from reports in late August claiming Angelina was getting ready to sell her historic Cecil B. DeMille estate in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles -- but our sources say that's not happening ... at least not anytime soon.