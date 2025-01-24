Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pax Jolie-Pitt Crashes E-Bike Into Car, Causes Huge Dent

Pax Jolie-Pitt Look Ma, I Crashed My E-Bike Again!!!

Published | Updated
BIKING BLUNDER
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, keeps playing with fire ... because he crashed his e-bike again ... smashing into a car and causing major damage.

The 21-year-old was tooling around in Los Feliz on his BMX-style electric bicycle Friday when he T-boned a car.

Photogs spotted Pax showboating before the crash ... riding down the street with no hands. We're told he turned a corner and crashed.

As you can see, Pax left a huge dent in the car's front passenger door. Seems the car took the brunt of the damage, because Pax was able to ride off after re-aligning his handlebars.

Pax definitely got lucky here ... this easily could have been ugly if the timing was just slightly off ... because he could have been run over.

It's the second e-bike crash for Pax in 6 months ... he rammed into the back of a car in July -- also in Los Feliz -- and was injured so badly he was rushed to a hospital, where he ended up in the ICU.

Pax wasn't wearing a helmet in the first crash and he learned his lesson ... because he had some headgear on here.

TMZ broke the story, Pax also crashed his Tesla in May 2024 ... two months before the e-bike crash.

SHOCKED AND EMOTIONAL
We've reached out to camps for Brad and Angelina for comment ... so far, no word back.

