Angelina Jolie Swarmed by Fans in Chaotic TIFF Appearance

Angelina Jolie is used to life in the limelight ... so much so, she calmly fended off a swarm of overzealous fans, who broke through her security to make contact with the A-Lister.

The actress-filmmaker stopped by the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday evening, where she presented her new film, "Without Blood," which she notably directed. But, her evening was nearly derailed after a swarm of fans seeking autographs cornered her at the industry event.

Watch the video ... one overeager fan even ran past her security detail and hugged Angie ... which shocked others in the crowd. You can hear an audible gasp when the too-close-for-comfort fan encounter happens!

But, Angelina was unfazed by the whole situation ... and even encouraged her security to "be nice" when they pulled away the bold fan.

Angie's evening was made even more memorable as her son, Pax, hit the red carpet with her ... color-coordinating with his famous mom for the outing.

Pax has already had an eventful summer -- TMZ broke the story ... the 20-year-old was hospitalized after his electric bicycle collided with a car on a street in Los Angeles in July.

The evidence of Pax's harrowing accident was present at the "Without Blood" premiere, too ... as Angie's son had a noticeable scar on his forehead.