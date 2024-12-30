Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Settle Divorce Over 8 Years Later

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally closed the book on their divorce after taking over 8 years to hash things out ... TMZ has learned.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Angelina signed off on their long-running divorce on Christmas Day and filed the paperwork Monday ... with Angie forgoing spousal and family support from Brad. The documents do not include an agreement regarding the former flames' 6 children together ... but only 2 of the children, twins Knox and Vivienne are minors.

The ex-A-list couple -- famously dubbed "Brangelina" in the press -- settled their contentious divorce after hinting that the end was near earlier in the year ... when their respective legal teams exchanged final financial disclosures -- which is something that usually happens shortly before divorcing parties reach a final resolution.

And it's about time -- as Angie filed for divorce all the way back in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences at the time.

While they were only married for 2 years before splitting -- they had been domestic partners for almost 10 years prior to tying the knot ... so yeah, they were together a long time.

Brad and Angelina first meet back in 2004 while making the big screen "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" remake. However -- as Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time -- the twosome didn't get together as an official couple until 2005.

Brad quickly moved in with Angie amid news of his separation -- eventually welcoming six kids into their family -- including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Shortly after Angie filed for divorce, she accused Brad of physically abusing at least one of his children -- although, he always denied the claims and was later cleared by authorities in an investigation. It's been something Angie has continued to litigate in the years since.

By 2019, the exes were declared legally single by a judge ... as their divorce case was dragging on and on. Their divorce proceedings aren't Brad and Angelina's only legal drama, however ... remember, they're also in the middle of a nasty lawsuit over their French winery.

BA sued AJ after she sold her share of their winery to a Russian oligarch's company without his permission, which he said was a no-no. While Brad faced a recent legal win in this case -- the situation is far from over ... lately, they've been going back and forth over NDA claims.