Angelina Jolie Can't Escape Brad Pitt, Signs Fan's 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Poster

"Brangelina" might be long gone ... but Angelina Jolie’s still keeping the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" hype alive for die-hard fans, despite being on very bitter terms with her ex.

The actress was hyping up her new move "Maria" at the New York Film Festival Monday night, where she stopped to sign a poster for the 2005 flick that kicked off her romance with Brad Pitt -- even though they've been locked in a messy divorce battle since 2016.

Angelina didn’t seem too thrilled about signing that poster -- and honestly, who can blame her? The poster was rolled up, so she didn’t have to take a trip down memory lane to happier times, or even look at Brad’s face.

AJ and Brad first crossed paths on the film set back when Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The two stayed pals during filming, but Brad and Jen called it quits about a year later -- and the rest is Hollywood history.

The new couple wasted no time moving in together and quickly started building their famous family ... welcoming 6 kids into their brood.

Their romance hit its peak when they got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. But, by 2016, Angelina had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.