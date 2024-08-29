Angelina Jolie Is Not Dating British Rapper Akala, Contrary To Reports

Angelina Jolie is single as a dollar bill ... she's not dating British rapper, author and activist Akala ... despite speculation the two are an item.

Angelina and Akala were photographed together this week in Italy -- she's there for the Venice Film Festival -- leading to renewed rumors of a romance with Akala.

Sources close to Angelina and Akala tell TMZ ... they are NOT dating and are just friends.

In fact, we're told Akala already has a girlfriend, a woman named Chanelle, and she was with him and Angelina when they were photographed ... and was cropped out of the paparazzi photos.

Our sources say Angelina is also friendly with Chanelle ... and all 3 of them have known each other for years.

In Touch previously reported Angelina had been casually dating Akala for over a year ... but sources close to Angelina tell us she is not dating anyone right now.

Instead, we're told Angelina is keeping her focus on her family and her career.