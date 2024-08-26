Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Flaunts Dance Moves During Sorority Outing

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara isn't getting caught up in her family drama ... instead focusing on Greek life in college.

The teenager showed off her dance skills as she joined her sorority sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha for a stroll through Spelman College's campus. Zahara broke it down as "Back Outside" by Anycia and Latto blasted over the vid, which was posted on TikTok.

Zahara -- who wore a tank top, denim shorts, and sneakers -- looked right at home alongside her dancing sorority sisters. Angie's daughter joined AKA -- the first historically Black sorority -- back in 2023, when she was a sophomore at the prestigious school in Atlanta, Georgia.

Another famous AKA member -- Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who graduated from Howard University in 1986 -- the site of the sorority's founding in 1908.

Zahara made a splash during her initiation into the organization when she introduced herself simply as Zahara Jolie ... dropping Pitt from her last name.

Her sister, Shiloh Jolie, has since followed in her footsteps and filed to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie after turning 18 in May.

TMZ broke the story ... Shiloh's name change was granted back in August amid her parents' contentious, never-ending divorce.

Zahara and Shiloh's sister Vivienne similarly ditched the "Pitt" from her surname for "The Outsiders" Playbill, in which she served as a production assistant.

No word if Zahara has made moves to get the paperwork going for a formal name change, but it's clear she's closest with Angelina these days ... like her other siblings.

The actress even joined Zahara at a college event a couple years back, where Angelina hit the dance floor and did the Electric Slide while attending her daughter's freshman send-off event.