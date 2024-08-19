Shiloh Jolie Officially Drops Pitt From Last Name

Shiloh Jolie has officially dropped dad Brad Pitt's surname from her moniker ... the 18-year-old has been granted a name change, TMZ has learned.

In new court documents ... Angelina Jolie's daughter received court approval to drop "Pitt" from her full name -- which was previously Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt -- and keep Jolie as her last name.

We're told there was no formal hearing ... the petition was simply granted without drama.

TMZ broke the story ... Shiloh decided to change her name shortly after turning 18 back in May ... filing the request just 3 days after her milestone birthday.

Play video content 5/31/24 TMZ.com

The legal move spoke volumes about Shiloh's current relationship with her A-list father ... who has reportedly been estranged from his 6 children with Angie since their contentious split in 2016.

While Angelina and Brad have been broken up for nearly 8 years, the former exes have dragged out their divorce in a messy court battle ... and Shiloh has indicated she's pretty much on her mom's side.

And Shiloh isn't the only Jolie-Pitt kid to distance themselves from the actor in recent months.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt -- who was first adopted by Angelina in July 2005 and then by Brad in early 2006 -- appeared to also drop the "Pitt" from her last name, at least informally, during a sorority event back in November.

Then, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt -- who Brad and Angie welcomed along with her twin brother, Knox, in 2008 -- styled herself as simply Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for Broadway's "The Outsiders," where she worked as a production assistant.

Another day, another schism in this ongoing family feud.