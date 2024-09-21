Angelina Jolie Says She Got Matching Tattoo with 16-Year-Old Daughter

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne are forever 'Outsiders' ... permanently inking themselves with matching tats referencing the hit Broadway musical they worked on together.

The actress revealed her matching tattoos during an interview with CR Fashion Book ... saying the two got "Stay Gold" -- an iconic line from "The Outsiders" and a song title in the Broadway show -- written on their bodies.

Angelina says the show -- the first Broadway play she's produced and the first show her kiddo had a job on -- means a lot to both of them, both collectively and separately ... and, they wanted to commemorate the accomplishment.

In case you're curious ... Jolie's tattoo's on her wrist, but she didn't indicate where Vivienne decided to place her own tat.

Worth noting Vivienne's 16 years old -- so, she defintely needed parental consent to get this tattoo. Easy to acquire when your mom's in the chair next to you, we suppose.

We've told you all about "The Outsiders" and Vivienne's role in getting her mom to back it. Remember, Angelina's dad Jon Voight says Vivienne convinced her mom to go down to San Diego to see the original production ... and, it ultimately led to AJ getting a producer role. She won a Tony when the show won

Vivienne worked as part of the crew on the show ... getting a credit in the Playbill under the name Vivienne Jolie -- dropping the "Pitt" from her last name.