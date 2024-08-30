Angelina Jolie Is Counting The Days Until She's Able To Move From Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie is feeling like Kurt Russell -- she's planning her escape from L.A. ... but she's gotta wait a couple years to leave ... because of the Brad Pitt divorce.

The daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, Angelina grew up in Los Angeles ... but now she's counting the days until she's finally able to move ... and it sounds like she's getting as far away as she can.

Angelina tells The Hollywood Reporter in a newly published interview ... she's only living in L.A. because she has to be there as a result of her divorce, and she's bouncing as soon as her and Brad's 16-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, turn 18.

There's a few reasons Angelina is craving a change of scenery ... a desire for privacy, and a better sense of humanity ... something she says is lacking in L.A. and more abundant elsewhere.

As for where Angelina will go next ... she says she's planning to spend a lot of time in Cambodia, where her adopted son Maddox is from. She also says she'll spend her time visiting family across the globe, wherever they may be.

The twins don't turn 18 until July 12, 2026 ... a little less than 2 years from now ... and it sounds like Angelina is counting down.