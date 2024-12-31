Brad Pitt Has No Imminent Plans to Propose to Girlfriend, Despite Divorce

Brad Pitt isn't looking to get down on one knee to propose to girlfriend Ines de Ramon ... at least, not yet ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... reports claiming Brad is planning to get married next year after settling his divorce from Angelina Jolie are a bunch of hogwash. We're told the Oscar winner has no imminent engagement plans ... though, he is still very happy in his relationship with Ines.

Per our sources, Ines is currently living and constantly traveling with Brad as he wraps up filming his upcoming sports action flick, "F1." So, it's clear these two are still going strong after first linking up in 2022.

Sources say Brad is feeling positive about the divorce settlement, as it now allows everyone involved to get on with their lives. We're told the whole experience has been an exhausting one for Brad, but he moved on from the drama a long time ago.

As TMZ previously reported, Angelina signed off on her and Brad's divorce and filed the paperwork on Monday ... closing the book on their contentious split. According to the documents, Angie agreed to forgo spousal and family support ... though, the docs made no mention about a plan for their 16-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

For the record, the couple's other 4 kids -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh -- are all now adults.

Angelina first filed for divorce back in September 2016 ... and cited irreconcilable differences at the time. She went on to accuse Brad of physically abusing at least one of their kids ... though, he denied the claims and was never charged with abuse after a federal investigation.

In a statement to TMZ ... Angelina's lawyer James Simon said the actress has been "focused on finding peace and healing for their family."