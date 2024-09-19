Brad Pitt Hand In Hand With GF Ines De Ramon After 'Wolfs' Premiere
Brad Pitt Hand In Hand W/ GF Ines De Ramon 'Wolfs' Premiere Date Night
Brad Pitt and his glam GF Ines De Ramon were out in full force ... spotted hand in hand after the "Wolfs" premiere in Hollywood.
The color-coordinated duo made a quick getaway from Pitt's "Wolfs" premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre Wednesday ... heading to the aptly named restaurant Mother Wolf to unwind after the fanfare.
Brad was all about Ines, making sure she got into the car safely as they left the after-party, with all the paps swarming around them.
The couple has been going strong since 2022, first spotted cozying up at a Bono concert, and now they're officially red carpet royalty after making their debut at the Venice Film Festival for the showing of "Wolfs" earlier this month.
Ines did skip the red carpet in L.A., but Brad wasn't flying solo -- he was in good company with his "Wolfs" costars George Clooney, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan.
The film follows Clooney and Pitt as rival fixers who have to bury the hatchet (and a body) after being double-booked for the same job. It hits theaters on Sept 20.