Angelina Jolie Says She's Getting Better Work as She Ages

Angelina Jolie's career is like her ex-husband's famous flick ... a case of professional Benjamin Button Syndrome -- 'cause she says she's getting better jobs as she gets older.

The actress sat down for an interview with The Times -- published Saturday -- and, she says that though many actresses will say they get less desirable roles as they age, she doesn't feel the same.

Angelina says, "I’ve got better work as I’ve got older. I don’t think about it in terms of roles offered but in terms of life experience you contribute."

So, sounds less like Angie getting perfect roles ... and, more like her persepctive is helping her deliver even better performances.

Either way, t's a pretty stark contrast to what other stars -- like Geena Davis and Maggie Gyllenhaal -- have said in recent years ... decrying the difficulty for women to find meaninful parts in Hollywood after reaching a certain age.

As you can imagine, the interviewer tries to ask Angelina questions about her split from Brad Pitt ... but, she repeatedly shut down questions over it -- with the writer noting she's only able to talk about so much given the litigation they're involved in.

Jolie does open up about her family life with her kids during the convo ... admitting that work isn't everything -- but, her children are.

BTW ... Angelina's responding to questions about taking on new roles to promote her new movie "Maria" -- all about opera singer Maria Callas who is painted in the flm as feeling age takes away her power.