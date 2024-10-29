Angelina Jolie Overwhelmed as She's Swarmed by Fans and Paparazzi

Play video content BACKGRID

Angelina Jolie's star power is as fierce as ever -- and it might even be a bit too much, as evident during a recent outing, where the fan frenzy seemed so intense, she looked like she could barely keep up!

The actress got totally mobbed as she hit up the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills for a special screening of her new flick "Maria" on Monday. As you can see, fans, autograph hunters, and paps were practically climbing all over each other for a moment with Ang, leaving her barely an inch of breathing room.

It’s pretty clear Angelina was less than thrilled with all the chaos -- and you can see her doing her best to respectfully tell people to take it easy. Her team, on the other hand, didn’t hold back ... with one member bluntly telling the crowd to "get out of her face."

Even with the clear frustration buzzing in the air, Angelina kept her cool, pen in hand, signing autographs like a pro despite being sandwiched between fans.