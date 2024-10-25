Tom Holland Rescues Zendaya From Overeager Photog During NYC Date Night

Play video content Getty

Zendaya is likely grateful she had Tom Holland by her side during a night out in NYC ... with the 'Spider-Man' star swooping in and saving her from one overeager photog.

Check it out ... Tom appeared to channel his Marvel character Thursday evening, as he pulled a hero move when a pap blocked Zendaya's walkway while exiting the Nine Orchard Hotel in NYC.

You can see Tom lightly shove the paparazzi out of the way while holding tightly onto his lady love's hand.

Outside this unfortunate run-in, the twosome seemed to have a lovely evening in the Big Apple, even showcasing a little PDA while out and about.

The costars-turned-couple made an appearance at the Bero Launch Event Thursday evening, where TH hosted a party for the non-alcoholic beer brand he cofounded. The twosome looked totally in sync for the evening out, as they wore matching burgundy ensembles.

Zendaya rocked a floor-length leather gown and heels, which were accentuated by the auburn undertone of her glam blowout. Tom, for his part, kept things simple ... wearing a soft, deep-red tee and black slacks for the outing.

Tom is still sporting a Caesar haircut of sorts ... likely due to the fact that he's starring in the West End's revival of "Romeo and Juliet." Don't confuse it with the "Romeo + Juliet" production making headlines ... which stars Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor for Broadway's take on William Shakespeare's classic.

While things may not have worked out for Romeo and Juliet, Tom and Zendaya are still going strong after around 3 years of dating -- with the "Euphoria" actress stood by her man's side as he signed autographs for fans Thursday night.