Tom Holland Takes His Best Swing at European Golf Tournament

Tom Holland Check Out My Tee-rific Golf Skills!🏌️‍♂️

Tom Holland Swinging At The BMW Pro-Am
Tom Holland's got more than just superhero moves -- he hit the golf course to flaunt his impressive swing at the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am.

The actor looked like a pro out there, teeing off at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England ... with a crowd of spectators watching him give it his all.

Tom's there this week for the tournament’s annual tradition of celebs competing against seasoned pros ... but his GF Zendaya was MIA, so no extra glitz and glamour this time.

But Tom couldn’t dodge his own movie star status -- he made time to sign autographs for eager fans.

Even though many were starstruck, Rory McIlroy seemed to be in the dark about who Tom is ... which you can see in a clip going around of the actor introducing himself to the golf pro.

No sweat off Tom’s back, though -- he’s made it clear to PEOPLE he loves celebrating career milestones with a round of golf, even if the game loves to humble him and hand him a reality check.

