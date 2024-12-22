Angelina Jolie Goes Incognito for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

Play video content TMZ.com

Angelina Jolie wasn't about to be a "Girl, Interrupted" during her latest outing ... as she donned oversized shades and a trench coat for some last-minute holiday shopping.

In a video obtained by TMZ ... the actress attempted to keep a low profile while browsing the aisles at Blick Art Materials in Los Angeles on Saturday. Angie was clearly determined to pick up some craft supplies ahead of the Christmas holiday ... as the Oscar winner inspected the inventory closely -- and eventually purchased a number of goods.

Here's hoping Angelina's 6 kids -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne -- don't catch wind of this outing ... in case Angie was shopping for one, or perhaps all, of them.

It appears Angelina and her brood are set to celebrate the holiday season stateside ... despite the fact the "Maria" star was just in Paris filming her upcoming movie, "Stitches" in Paris.

Fans of Angelina are set to see more of the actress, who noticeably took a big break between her last film, 2021's "Eternals" and her recent Maria Callas biopic for Netflix.

The starlet has a number of projects in the works, including "Maleficent 3," even as her divorce from ex Brad Pitt rages on.