Brad Pitt Makes Red Carpet Debut with Ines de Ramon at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt's taking a big step with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Italy ... stepping out with her in the most official way a celeb can -- with a red carpet under their feet!

The dynamic duo hit the Venice Film Festival red carpet Sunday night before the showing of Brad's new movie "Wolfs" -- which he stars in alongside longtime pal George Clooney.

Brad looked cool in an all-black suit while Ines offset his look with an elegant white dress and some impressive earrings ... unsurprising for the vice president of a jewelry brand.

Brad and Ines hung out with George and Amal Clooney on the red carpet too ... sharing lots of laughs before they all sat down to watch the hit flick.

It's a big step for the couple who have been dating for a while now, but haven't taken the ceremonious celeb step. The two were first spotted together back in 2022 at a Bono concert.

Brad and Ines have since spent considerable time together -- and certainly looked like a couple -- but, posing together on the red carpet's about as official as a celeb couple can get.

Worth noting, Angelina Jolie's been in Venice recently too ... attending the film festival for her own movie, "Maria." She was there on Friday -- so, no chance the exes ran into each other here.

Of course, the two are still working through their nasty split ... figuring out the financials behind the vineyard they purchased together and still working on custody issues with their kids -- so, it's no wonder organizers tried to alleviate any awkwardness at the festival.