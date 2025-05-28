Brad Pitt Breaks Silence Over Messy 8-Year-Long Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt is finally breaking his silence on the messy years-long divorce drama with Angelina Jolie -- and let’s just say, his response was ... casual.

The movie star's been busy hyping up his new racing flick "F1," but when GQ asked if finally finalizing the divorce in December -- after 8 freakin’ years, mind you -- felt like a relief, he made it clear it was something he hadn't really been sweating the whole time.

Brad straight-up said, “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

It’s an interesting response -- and TBH, it's hard to tell if Brad was kinda annoyed the question even came up, if he was trying to keep it chill and professional, or if he truly didn’t think it was a big deal.

Angie filed for divorce way back in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences -- and things got real messy, real fast. Not long after, she accused Brad of physically abusing at least one of their kids. He denied it from day one, and after a full investigation, authorities cleared him.

Their divorce drama was dragging so much, a judge stepped in and declared them legally single in 2019 -- and they were also tangled up in a messy lawsuit over their French winery.