Brad Pitt Snapped Looking Cool After Finalizing Divorce From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt was spotted for the first time since finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie ... and as pure usual, he looked effortlessly cool AF.

Brad's got the rugged leading man look presently, sporting a bushy grey beard the other day ... with a 'fit that included silver sunglasses, a white bucket hat, and a tote bag -- decorated with his initials.

As TMZ previously reported ... Brad and Angelina finalized their divorce at the end of last year ... more than 8 years after their divorce began -- all the way back in September 2016!

Documents obtained by TMZ did not include an agreement regarding the former couple's 6 children together ... but only 2 of the children, twins Knox and Vivienne, are minors.

Angelina's lawyer James Simon told TMZ at the time ... "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."