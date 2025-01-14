Fake Pics of Brad Pitt Dupe Woman Out of $850K in Romance Scam

Tough times for a middle-aged French woman who got scammed out of $850K, fooled into thinking she was dating Brad Pitt after being duped by manipulated images of the actor.

53-year-old Anne, married to a millionaire at the time, fell for the scam in 2023 ... at one point sending a large chunk of money to the scammer who claimed they needed money for cancer treatment -- complete with faked hospital bed pics to seal the con.

These are the photos she received, allegedly from Brad Pitt, that convinced her. pic.twitter.com/DHZklWbUDj — The Oscar Race (@TheOscarRace) January 13, 2025 @TheOscarRace

How’d she have that cash to send? Oh, just her divorce settlement after trading in her millionaire hubby for her fake movie star boo, according to French network BFM TV.

The fake Brad told her he couldn’t use his own cash because he was tied up in a divorce with Angelina Jolie -- which was recently settled IRL.

Anne’s brush with the fake Pitt began on Facebook, where the scammer first posed as the actor’s mom. A month later, "Pitt" himself slid into her messages, sparking a whirlwind "romance" that included marriage proposals and pleas for her to ditch her millionaire husband.

There were red flags from the start -- she only texted with the fake Brad since he was "too busy" for calls. But with various romance scams on the rise, it’s easy to see how many vulnerable people could fall for them.

She finally caught on after spotting a pic of the real Brad Pitt out with his current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.