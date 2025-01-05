Angelina Jolie Attends Golden Globes with Daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie turned the Golden Globes into a family affair ... bringing her daughter Zahara with her to the event Sunday.

The mother-daughter combo lit up the event ... with Angelina showing out in semi-sheer silver dress -- slit down the front showing of just a hint of her legs.

Her daughter -- who turns 20 later this week -- wore a white dress with black tree branches climbing up her side and across her chest.

The mother and daughter gazed into each other's eyes on the red carpet ... looking happy to be at the star-studded affair just a couple weeks after Angelina finalized her divorce from longtime beau Brad Pitt.

As we told you ... Angelina and Brad crossed the t's and dotted the i's on their divorce just last week -- more than eight years after Jolie initially filed.

A judge signed off on the settlement already ... so it's official in a court of law -- though it doesn't specificy accomadations for their kids. We do know Angelina decided to forego spousal and family support from Brad.

While Zahara was originally adopted by Brad and Angelina, she's seemingly not so close with Brad anymore -- as we've told you, she goes by Zahara Jolie, no Pitt at the end.

Brad's not at the awards tonight ... though Angelina is nominated for her role as Maria Callas in "Maria."