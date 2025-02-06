Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise Joining Super Bowl Pregame for FOX

The Super Bowl is going big, about as big as it gets in Hollywood, anyway -- enlisting Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt to be part of Sunday's festivities ... TMZ has learned.

Sources involved in the production tell us both Tom and Brad will have prominent roles in FOX's Super Bowl pregame broadcast. We're told Brad's role will have something to do with a tribute to America about 30 minutes prior to the 6:30 PM ET kickoff.

This is the MOST Tom Cruise that Tom Cruise has ever Tom Cruised. pic.twitter.com/r5ho9xaVsd — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2024 @NBCOlympics

It's unclear exactly what Tom will be doing for the pregame, but his involvement immediately takes us back to his Olympics Closing Ceremony appearance where he did a skydive to signal the Games coming to L.A. in 2028.

Whatever the adrenaline junkie's plotting for Sunday, we're told TC will not be airborne this time -- after all, the Superdome does create a challenge when it comes to parachuting into the action.

TMZ broke the story ... Lady Gaga will also be part of the pregame, after filming a moving tribute to first responders early Thursday morning on Bourbon Street. Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Commissioner Roger Goodell were also on hand for the segment.