David Njoku Begs Myles Garrett To Reconsider Trade Request, 'Stay Home, Bro!'

David Njoku isn't letting Myles Garrett leave Cleveland without a fight -- practically getting on his hands and knees to try and keep the Browns superstar from requesting a trade ... claiming their team isn't that far from contention.

The tight end addressed the big news of the week during his shirtless Radio Row appearance on Thursday ... and while he initially didn't name-drop the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, it's clear who he was talking about.

"Come on, dog," Njoku said. "Stay home, bro ... come on, give it another shot. We ain't that far off, honestly speaking."

Njoku referred to Garrett as his "brother" ... and he said they've experienced both the good and the bad together, but truly felt like their time together doesn't have to end now.

David Njoku’s message to Myles Garrett on Radio Row:



“Stay home! We aren’t that far off.”pic.twitter.com/lX9iLWkQvd — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) February 6, 2025 @grant_puskar_

"I know he wants to win, I know he wants to be great, I know he wants to be a champion -- but so do I."

While Garrett said his trade request was due to the Browns' trajectory and how he didn't believe they'd give him the best chance at winning a Super Bowl, Njoku disagreed ... and said the squad is just a good, healthy quarterback from being able to compete with the rest of the league.