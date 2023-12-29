David Njoku Takes Shots With Fans After Helping Browns Clinch Playoff Berth

David Njoku helped the Browns clinch a playoff berth on the field on Thursday night ... and then he helped Cleveland's fans celebrate off of it -- shooting booze with Dawg Pound supporters in a parking lot!!!

The star tight end was seen performing the awesome gesture just minutes after Cleveland's 37-20 victory over the Jets.

In video from the scene, you can see Njoku -- who had 134 receiving yards in the "TNF" victory -- grab a shot glass, surround himself with fans and give a little toast before he throws the drink back.

The 27-year-old, though, had already gotten the party started well before he met the supporters outside Cleveland Browns Stadium ... he was spotted on the TV broadcast chugging a beer when he jumped into the stands following the dub.

What a moment for the @Browns players and their fans! pic.twitter.com/J4UZISLxuN — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 29, 2023 @NFLonPrime

Of course, it's great to see Njoku in good spirits ... because, remember, the former first-round pick nearly lost his eyesight in a terrifying fire accident on Sept. 29th.