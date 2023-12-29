David Njoku Takes Shots With Fans After Helping Browns Clinch Playoff Berth

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Browns' David Njoku Takes Shots With Fans After 'TNF' Win ... We're In The Playoffs, Baby!!!

12/29/2023 10:45 AM PT
David Njoku helped the Browns clinch a playoff berth on the field on Thursday night ... and then he helped Cleveland's fans celebrate off of it -- shooting booze with Dawg Pound supporters in a parking lot!!!

The star tight end was seen performing the awesome gesture just minutes after Cleveland's 37-20 victory over the Jets.

In video from the scene, you can see Njoku -- who had 134 receiving yards in the "TNF" victory -- grab a shot glass, surround himself with fans and give a little toast before he throws the drink back.

The 27-year-old, though, had already gotten the party started well before he met the supporters outside Cleveland Browns Stadium ... he was spotted on the TV broadcast chugging a beer when he jumped into the stands following the dub.

Of course, it's great to see Njoku in good spirits ... because, remember, the former first-round pick nearly lost his eyesight in a terrifying fire accident on Sept. 29th.

The Browns don't play next 'til Jan. 10 ... so don't be surprised if Njoku keeps the celebration going for at least a few more days!!

